OnePlus has made a pair of premium earbuds that are among the best choice for Android users. The $150 OnePlus Buds Pro have a great design that stays in your ears along with helpful features like a Zen Mode for calming sounds to help you focus and relax.

I test out a lot of earbuds and I haven’t liked a pair this much since the original AirPods. There have been several other Android choices I’ve liked over the years, including an inexpensive pair from LetsFit and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live from last year.

The OnePlus Buds Pro feel comfortable and most importantly, don’t feel like they’re going to fall out of your ears. I did several workouts in them including running and cycling.

There are also various levels of noise cancellation: smart, when you want the earbuds to decide; faint if you want to hear a bit of what’s happening around you (my preferred); and extreme if you really want to block out the world.

You can pinch and hold the stem to switch between modes.

I’ve said that these earbuds are an excellent choice for Android users, but they do work with the iPhone as well. You get more features, like Siri, on the AirPods, so they make a better companion to iOS devices.

OnePlus makes an app called HeyMelody that you can download to your phone to adjust the settings on the Buds Pro. There are two useful tools: one is a test to make sure the earbuds fit right. Another is an audio test that plays various frequencies to help customize audio levels for your specific hearing.

Another neat feature is called Zen Air Mode. All you have to do is press and hold the stem for about 3 seconds and the earbuds will start playing white noise to help you focus and relax. There are various choices including Warm Sunrise, Summer Seashore, Night Time Camping and more.

You can download one of these sounds to the earbuds so you can active the Zen Air Mode without a phone nearby. The only downside to this is that the volume will be wherever you left it, you can’t adjust the white noise volume using just the buds.

OnePlus says you can get over 30 hours of battery life with the included case, which also has a battery inside to charge the buds when you’re not using them. The case also has wireless charging built into it, so you can just lay it on the back of a compatible reverse wireless charging phone (unlikely) or on a wireless charger. Personally, I just like plugging them in via USB-C. It’s fast and efficient. I had no issues with battery life in my testing.

One more thing I like: there’s a manual pairing button on the case. Some earbuds leave this critical component out and it can be a pain to get them into pairing mode. The buds and the case carry a level of water resistance so you can use them during your sweatiest workouts.

Overall, the OnePlus Buds Pro are a winning combination when paired with an Android phone.

Available September 1 for $150.

