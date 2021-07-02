Testing out those virtual reality experiences at the mall

Virtual reality has been around for a while but it’s still a relatively new form of entertainment. The equipment to create the experience at home is still expensive, so if you want to check it out, just head to the mall.

VR playgrounds are popping up at malls across America. Recently I checked out Sandbox VR at The Village in Topanga. Once you suit up in a VR headset, headphones, haptic jacket and backpack computer, you’re transported right inside a realistic video game.

Tickets start at about $50 and you can have up to six people in your group.