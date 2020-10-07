Test driving Wireless CarPlay in the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Apple CarPlay is a super convenient feature that allows you to navigate your familiar iPhone screen on your car’s dashboard. Most of the time, you have to plug in your phone to get the connection.

But these days, more automakers are going wireless!

Recently, I checked out Wireless CarPlay in the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue. It’s even more convenient since you can leave your phone in your pocket or purse and CarPlay still automatically shows up on the screen!

Pair the feature with a wireless charger and your phone still juices up as you’re on the road.

I also talked to 9to5Mac writer Zac Hall, who has been testing wireless CarPlay but with a twist: using a $120 adapter to make the wireless connection. You can read Zac’s review below, but just know that the process isn’t as seamless as getting it built in from the factory. Still, it works, and you don’t have to buy a new car – your existing car just has to support a wired CarPlay connection.

Keep in mind, since Apple doesn’t officially support this type of third-party connection, you could lose compatibility at any time if Apple does a software update.

