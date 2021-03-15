Test drive: Volkswagen’s new all-electric SUV is modern, fun and even comes with free charging

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — For years, the electric car landscape has been dominated by just a few names, perhaps just one.

Now, Volkswagen is giving drivers a modern SUV option with the ID.4. It’s an SUV that’s modern and minimalistic, yet feels like an EV that could lure buyers away from Tesla’s Model Y.

Toss in the fact that the ID4 comes with three years of free charging and potentially qualifies for a $7500 federal tax credit and it’s easy to see the allure.

Watch the video to see what’s good, bad and fun about the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV. Available later this year starting at about $40,000.

