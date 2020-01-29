Smart contact lens uses tiny built-in display

LOS ANGELES -- Tech Expert Rich DeMuro took a look through the lenses of prototype smart contact lenses that have the world’s tiniest built-in display.
They can overlay information into the world around you and even help you see in the dark.
