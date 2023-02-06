SAN DIEGO — Sharp HealthCare announced Monday that the server that runs its website experienced a data breach, impacting nearly 63,000 people.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12, when an unauthorized person gained access to the health insurance company’s website server for a few hours, Sharp HealthCare stated in a news release.

“While it varied from person to person, the information contained in the file was limited to patient names, internal Sharp identification numbers and/or invoice numbers, payment amounts, and the names of the Sharp entities receiving the payments,” the health care group said.

Sharp warns that those who paid a bill or invoice using the online bill payment service between Aug. 12, 2021, and Jan. 12, 2023, may be impacted.

However, Sharp confirmed that the following information wasn’t exposed: bank account or credit/payment card information, social security numbers, contact information, health insurance information, dates of birth, clinical information, department name, provider name, or information about the services received.

“Additionally, this incident did not involve unauthorized access to Sharp’s medical record systems or the FollowMyHealth® patient portal,” the health care group said.

Sharp said they “immediately initiated its incident response protocols, which included taking potentially impacted servers offline” when the breach occurred.

Notification letters were sent on Friday to individuals whose information was exposed, according to the health care group.

If anyone has other questions about the incident, Sharp has established a dedicated, toll-free call center available at 1-833-753-3819. Contact a provider immediately if customers see chargers for services they did not receive.