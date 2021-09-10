San Diego will be 1st U.S. city with fleet of Bird e-bikes

San Diego will become the first city in the country to receive a fleet of Bird’s shared e-bikes, it was announced Friday. (Provided photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego will become the first city in the country to receive a fleet of Bird’s shared e-bikes, it was announced Friday, supplementing the company’s more than 1,000 electric scooters already in the city.

The launch, happening this month, comes as part of the company’s micro-electric mobility partnership with San Diego State University.

“We’re excited to partner with Bird to help provide SDSU students, staff and faculty with a fun, carbon-free micromobility option to use on and around campus,” said Debbie Richeson, director of the college’s parking and transportation services. “The SDSU community will have access to exclusive pricing and a selection of Bird’s high-quality scooters and bikes, making transportation efficient, affordable and sustainable.”

The new, shared e-assist bikes come with several safety and sustainability features, the company claims, including dual hand brakes, advanced onboard diagnostics, aluminum alloy framing and a maximum range of 56 miles on a single battery charge. SDSU students will have access to reduced prices for unlocks on campus as well as a host of incentives for riding responsibly including Helmet Selfie and automatic ride credits for proper parking.

The bikes will also have an “e-assist motor,” according to a statement from Bird, intended to help riders coast up hills with as much as a 20% grade. They will have geofence technology to slow or stop the motor in designated areas.

Since Bird e-scooters were first launched in 2018, San Diego riders have used them to travel more than 11 million miles.

