SAN DIEGO – Technological advancement in San Diego is being honored, as the city Thursday received a top three digital ranking in the country for the sixth consecutive year from the Center for Digital Government’s 2022 Digital Cities Survey, officials announced.

The government technology company recognizes cities with a population of 500,000 or more using technology to tackle social problems, enhance services, strengthen security and more.

Under the SD Access 4 All initiative, the City of San Diego offers public Wi-Fi to over 400 locations, a free hotline for basic tech support and free in-person classes to help people learn how to use a computer and navigate the internet.

Later this year, the city is also readying its launch of the San Diego Regional Cyber Lab to help local agencies and businesses prevent and protect against cyberattacks.

Here’s the list compiled by the Center for Digital Government:

San Diego Los Angeles San Jose San Francisco Mesa, Ariz. Phoenix (tie) Charlotte, N.C. and Louisville Albuquerque, N.M. El Paso, Texas (tie) Dallas and Memphis

“This ranking is well-deserved recognition for the many City employees and community partners who have helped us become a more tech-savvy city,” said Jonathan Behnke, the City’s Chief Information Officer and Director of the Information Technology Department. “From the Get It Done app to SD Access 4 All, we’re utilizing technology to make it easier than ever for San Diegans to report neighborhood issues and help those without internet access get connected.”