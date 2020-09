(CNN) -- Elon Musk's net worth is now $115 billion, pushing him past Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the list of the world's richest people, according to Bloomberg.

Musk's increase in wealth was propelled by Tesla's wild 12% stock gain that happened Monday after Tesla's 5-1 stock split. This makes the Tesla founder and CEO the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now only poorer than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.