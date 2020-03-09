Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Tech

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

LOS ANGELES -- The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a groundbreaking device, with the biggest screen, largest battery, 8K video and more memory than laptops, FOX 5 Tech Expert Rich DeMuro says.

Check out his review of the powerful new device.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News