Real Estate industry gets innovative to sell homes during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — One might assume that during a pandemic is the worst time to purchase a home, but the current situation comes with some benefits for buyers.

“It would take an awful lot of courage or something crazy happening to buy a house sight unseen,” said Ben Taylor, a homebuyer relocating to San Diego from the East Coast with his wife Megan.

The Taylors decided to take the leap of faith, moving from Washington, D.C. to San Diego without ever setting foot in their future home.

“We are utilizing 3D models of every property. We are utilizing software that allows us to videoconference into that 3D model, so we can literally walk people through as if we were doing it in person,” said realtor Daniel Beer.

Beer and his team at EXP Realty were ready to step in and help the Taylors in every way possible, even using drones to show neighborhoods and surrounding areas around homes of interest.

During the pandemic, the Taylors thought prices would take a dip, but that turned out not to be the case.

“The house we bought had multiple offers on it. I think I was hopeful the market was going to be lower, but it seems like it’s slightly more competitive than I even expected,” said Megan.

A lot of that, Beer says, is due to low supply.

“There’s a lot of sellers with property that want to be on the market but aren’t because of the safety concerns and people not wanting others tracking through their homes right now.”

However, for people who are currently selling and looking to buy, technology even takes over for open houses these days.

“We want them to all enter a Zoom meeting together where the house will be shown through live video.”

Beer says that’s in order to drive the same competitive market a traditional open house would, with potential buyers seeing there are others with expressed interest.

Realty is still deemed an essential business during this time, and while Beer says hundreds of homes are still selling weekly in San Diego, he does have some advice for buyers.

“Right now, if you’re somebody that has a long-term outlook, it makes all the sense in the world to lock in the lifestyle you want for a price and a mortgage payment that you know you can afford. If you are a short-term buyer, then I actually say this is not the time and let’s wait.”