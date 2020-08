(CNN) -- David Shayer was sitting at his desk in 2005 when his boss's boss at Apple asked him to take on a "special assignment" for the company: help the U.S. Department of Energy build a "top secret" iPod.

Shayer, one of the early software engineers hired to work on the first iPod, detailed the request this week in a blog post. In addition to the head of iPod software, who approached him that day, Shayer claimed only two others within Apple knew about the project: the vice president of the iPod division and the senior vice president of hardware. All those involved have since left the company, he said.