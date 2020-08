LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - In an effort to crack down on parties held in violation of public health orders, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced criminal charges against TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray on Friday.

"If you have a combined 19 million followers on Tiktok, in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior, best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law, and then posting videos about it," Feuer said at a news conference.