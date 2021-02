(NEXSTAR) -- If you are a fan of vintage tech, now's your chance to land one of the rarest treasures in Silicon Valley history.

Apple Inc. co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs designed and created the Apple-1 personal computer back in 1976. Now, one of the desktop computers is up for auction on eBay. According to Apple Insider, the unit, which has been in Canada since you were playing Oregon Trail in computer class, is one of six known Apple-1s still in existence.