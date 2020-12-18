New report ranks the best and worst gadgets when it comes to protecting your privacy

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — For the fourth year now, researchers at Mozilla (the folks behind the Firefox web browser) have analyzed the data collection and privacy policies of popular products. They list their findings in a report called “*Privacy not Included.”

This year, they evaluated 136 popular products and asked questions including “Can this gadget spy on you,” “Can this toy be hacked,” and “What data does this device collect – and who is it shared with?”

In all, 22 products got a “Best Of” for exceptional privacy including various Apple gadgets, Eufy and Arlo security cameras, Roomba, Garmin, Petcube and Sonos.

On the other hand, 37 products were slapped with a “Privacy Not Included” warning label including those from Amazon, Dyson, Facebook, Hamilton Beach, NordicTrack, Schlage, Whistle and Roku.

Hear from Mozilla researcher Jen Caltrider about the winners and losers in this year’s roundup and see the full *Privacy Not Included report here.