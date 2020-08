CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNN) -- TikTok says it is filing suit against the Trump administration Monday in response to what it says is a "highly politicized" executive order that seeks to ban the short-form video app from the United States.

The suit will mark a major escalation in the fight between President Donald Trump and the wildly popular TikTok, which has been downloaded more than 165 million times in the US and is owned by a Chinese parent company, ByteDance.