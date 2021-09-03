New Las Vegas attraction makes it feel like you’re flying over popular landmarks

If you’ve ever been on Disney’s Soarin’ or the Simpsons ride (previously Back to the Future!) at Universal Studios, you’re already familiar with the concept of FlyOver, the latest Las Vegas attraction. It’s a brand-new ride that takes you over iconic places in the West or the snowcapped lands of Iceland.

FlyOver brought me to Las Vegas to be among the first to check out the ride, which is a more modern take on the classic flying simulator experience.

“As you’re sitting in the chair, the movement of the chair – we have 6 points of axis, those points will move you with the film,” explained Jack Kenn, manager of FlyOver Las Vegas.

The ride is located on the Strip, across from Park MGM and where a United Artists movie theater used to be.

After a walk down a long, calming hallway, you wait for your ride in a lobby area themed after the bottom of a canyon. There are drinks and snacks for purchase and the experience is appropriate for the entire family.

“The concept is that you are the head of the bird and the machine is the wings. So you literally feel like you’re flying like a bird through all of these places,” said Kenn.

After viewing introductory films in two separate queuing areas, you’re brought into the actual ride. Each ride holds about 40 people on chairs that swing out in front of a giant, 55-foot screen.

I flew over various places in the Western United States. The movements of the chair are super smooth and at moments along the way there are scents piped in, along with wind in your face and water mist.

Here are all of the things you’ll see, according to FlyOver:

Crashing 65-foot waves at Lost Coast just south of Jackass Creek

A dual flood gate release that happens once every 11 years at Roosevelt Dam in Arizona

Potash pools in Moab

Bellagio Fountains and The Strip in Las Vegas

A solar eclipse over a volcanic peak in Oregon’s Cascade Volcanic Arc

Winter beauty in Yellowstone National Park with a team of stallions

Water skiing in winter snow at Cascade Lake

A Hualapai traditional “Bird Dance” in the Grand Canyon

A speed demon Streamliner soaring over Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah

Two Navajo horseback riders traversing Monument Valley, Arizona

Western movie set action in Goldfield Ghost Town, Arizona

Fly fishing in the woods outside of Telluride, Colorado

The vantage point of a wingsuiter as they descend Washington’s Stehekin Mountain

The entire experience is fun, invigorating, and inspiring. I didn’t want it to end.

Semi-spoiler alert: there is one part of the ride that gives you the sensation of flying upside down. It’s gentle and you don’t actually go upside down.

Between the sights, sounds, scents and sensations, FlyOver Las Vegas is a fun respite from the hustle and bustle of the Strip, and something the entire family can do, and, most importantly, discuss afterwards.

FlyOver Las Vegas is open now. Tickets start at $34 for Adults and there are discounts for locals, students and children.

