Mayor launches citywide expansion of 5G wireless tech

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer was joined by Verizon and Rady Children’s Hospital Thursday to launch a citywide expansion of 5G wireless technology.

The deployment of the next generation-cellular network is the result of an agreement between the city and Verizon to accelerate the distribution of the technology and to enhance wireless services.

“Developed thanks to breakthroughs made by San Diego’s own Qualcomm, the faster fifth generation cellular network will support public safety, medical care, education and commerce at a time when the demand for wireless service has never been higher,” the city said in a release.