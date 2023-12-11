SAN DIEGO — San Diegans searched “pickleball courts near me” more than any other place in the U.S. did this year. Did you search for what everyone else did? Here’s how you can find out.

Did you search for Hurricane Hilary on Google this year? Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul? How about Pilates near me? If you did, then you are part of the millions of San Diego County residents who also did.

California-based tech giant Google released its “Year in Search” roundup of this year’s top searches globally, nationally and locally.

The Israel-Hamas war dominated the trending news for the year globally, along with other worldwide events. Top searches this year included the Titanic submarine, turkey earthquake, and Hurricane Hilary, which came through San Diego County as Tropical Storm Hilary in August — the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary was downgraded from a hurricane just hours before making landfall along Baja California’s coast.

San Diegans clearly like their food. San Diego ranked third in the U.S. in top trending searches for “beef.”

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, and Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour topped the list for “tour” searches in San Diego.

The top trending TV shows searched for in San Diego include “The Last of Us,” “The Idol,” and “Shrinking.”

In the San Diego County area, the top trending “near me” searches were:

pickleball courts near me

optometrist near me

pawn shop near me

Pilates near me

barbershop near me

Top trending “versus” searches in the San Diego County area were:

Al Nassr vs PSG

Japan vs Mexico Baseball

Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Time

Nearby, the Los Angeles Lakers made the list of top searched sports teams globally, while The Getty, Los Angeles, made the national list of top searched museums this year.

Top searched movies of the year in the U.S. include “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Cocaine Bear” and “Creed III”, just to name a few.

Nationally, the top searched recipes were an interesting mix — grimace shake, lasagna soup, chicken cobbler, black cake and pumptini.

Among the list of top TV shows most searched for nationally were “The Last of Us,” “Ginny and Georgia,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and “Wednesday.”

Damar Hamlin was Google’s top trending person this year. Actor Jeremy Renner, who survived a serious snowplow accident at the start of 2023, also made the list.

Matthew Perry and Tina Turner led search trends among notable individuals who passed away this year.

In celebration of Google’s 25th anniversary, the search engine released 25 Years in Search, a look at the most searched moments that have “inspired the world.”

Since 2004, the 1980s is Google’s most searched for decade, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the most searched athlete.

Harry Potter had the most searched TV or movie cast. Beyoncé came in with the most searched performance, Taylor Swift is the most searched songwriter. SpongeBob came in as the most searched cartoon, among many other things that were highlighted in the video like the pandemic, how to help, movements, world records and pride parades.