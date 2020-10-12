Get the most out of Amazon Prime Day 2020 with these tips and tricks

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Looking for the best deals on Amazon Prime Day? You’re not alone!

Prime Day 2020 kicks of Tuesday, October 13 at midnight Pacific and runs through Wednesday, October 14th. It’s best to plan your strategies right now to maximize your savings.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and gadgets!

But first, a little history. Prime Day is Amazon’s annual extravaganza that’s usually held in July. This year, the event was delayed due to you know what. Because it’s so late, Prime Day will pretty much be the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season.

Keep in mind, you need a Prime Membership to participate. Last year, members purchased more than 175 million items!

Spend $10, Get $10

There are several ways to nab a $10 credit towards items on Prime Day.

The first is to spend $10 on an item sold by a small business through Amazon. Check this link to see what’s eligible.

You can also earn a $10 credit by spending at least $10 in store at Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up and Amazon 4-star stores. You can do this several times for up to $50 in credits.

Create a shopping list now

Instead of waiting until Prime Day to find the stuff you need and check to see if it’s on sale, do your homework before. Start making a Wish List of the items you actually need. You can easily do this by adding items to your cart now. Then it’s easy to see if the price has dropped on Prime Day and make your purchase.

Ask Alexa

Amazon usually reserves some of its absolute best deals for Alexa. Don’t be shy! If you have an Amazon Echo, ask about deals. Simply ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day Deals?” You can ask as early as Sunday, October 11 to get early access to deals on devices. You can also ask for more deals starting Monday, October 12 at 12 PM Pactific.

Why is Amazon doing this? Many people have never shopped through Alexa before, and they want to get you used to the idea.

Use the Amazon App

The Amazon app is also a good way to snag a discount. It’s an easy way to see current and upcoming Lightning Deals. You can look through upcoming offers and get a notification when the item you want goes on sale! Keep in mind, the best deals do sell out fast.

Deals websites

Third-party sites can help you find the best deals, too! Bookmark Prime Day pages from Slickdeals, Wirecutter, and Deal News. This way, you can let their editors and users do the hard work of uncovering the steepest discounts.

Helper tools

The Amazon Assistant chrome extension can help you compares prices. Honey can import your Amazon Wish List items and let you know when there’s a price drop! Camelcamelcamel can give you a price history chart for any Amazon item. These are handy for confirming that a deal is actually legit.

Amazon gift card deal

According to Amazon, if you buy a gift card of $40 or more, or reload your own gift card balance of $40 or more, you’ll get a $10 promotional credit to spend. The credit expires on November 29, 2020.

Basically, if you predict that you will spend at least $40 on Amazon in the future, this is a no-brainer.

One more thing!

Don’t forget about other retailers! Walmart, Best Buy, Target and eBay know people are online and looking to buy throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check those reatilers for deals, too!

Happy Shopping!

NOW: Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast, where I talk about the tech news I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!