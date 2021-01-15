Gadgets to combat COVID are hot at CES 2021

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — COVID-19 has impacted nearly every industry worldwide, and at this year’s all-digital CES, it’s influence was everywhere, with plenty of gadgets trying to protect us from this devastating pandemic.

“Health and wellness has always been a category that CES explores, but it’s taken on a whole new meaning,” explained Connie Guglielmo, Editor in Chief at CNET.

LG showed off the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. It’s a smart mask with a rechargeable battery that works to clean the air you breathe in and out for up to eight hours. So far no word on when it might be avaialble in the United States.

There’s also the MaskFone, which combines a face mask with built-in earbuds “so you don’t have to lift the corner when you make a phone call or want to talk on your phone,” explained Guglielmo.

Touchless tech is everywhere.

Arlo is making a Touchless Video Doorbell that uses a proximity sensor to basically ring itself when someone approaches it. Your guest will hear an audible chime and see a visible light signaling that the doorbell has been “pressed,” according to a press release.

Kohler is bringing touchless water faucets to consumer bathrooms. They use the same technology we’ve been forever in corporate and business settings. They’re even making a retrofit kit so you can turn recent single control Kohler bathroom faucets touchless.

“The less that you can touch the better for you… because that is obviously a way that this virus is transmitted,” said Gugliemo.

Targus® Named CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its UV-C LED Disinfection Light

UV lights are everywhere. Targus is making one that sits on your desk to disinfect it every hour. The process takes about 5 minutes. If someone is around, it won’t start the sanitization since UV-C light isn’t friendly for human eyes and skin.

Then there is the Scosche MagicFogger. It’s a portable antibacterial sanitizer. Instead of harsh chemicals, it uses a safe and organic mist to instantly attack germs and viruses. Scosche says “MagicFog is 100X stronger than bleach, but 100% organic, and is completely safe for humans, animals and the environment.”

We’ve seen these types of products at past CES events, but clearly they’re being taken much more seriously this year. Items that keep us and our space clean and healthy have been popular with consumers, so it’s easy to see why.

