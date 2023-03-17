SAN DIEGO — University of California, San Diego Health experienced a data breach involving its scheduling for their Urgent Care and Express Care clinics, officials said.

The health organization’s technology vendor, Solv Health, used analytic tools without the school’s authorization, it was stated in a news release Thursday.

“The analytics tools they used on the scheduling websites captured and transmitted information to their third-party service providers,” the release stated.

Those who used the scheduling website to book appointments for in-person or video visits at the care facilities between Sept. 13 and Dec. 22, 2022, may have had their first and last name, date of birth, email address, IP address, third-party cookies, reason for visit, and insurance type (e.g., PPO, HMO, Other) captured by the analytics tools and transmitted to their third-party service providers, according to the health system.

The impacted Express Care and Urgent Care locations in the San Diego area include:

La Jolla at 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive

Downtown San Diego – 203 West F St.

Encinitas – 1505 Encinitas Blvd.

Eastlake/Chula Vista – 2295 Otay Lakes Road, Suite 110

Pacific Highlands Ranch – 6030 Village Way, Suite 200

Rancho Bernardo – 16950 Via Tazon

“It is important to note that these analytics tools never collected Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information,” UC San Diego Health stated. “The scheduling websites were not part of UC San Diego Health’s electronic health records systems, MyUCSDChart, and no information within MyUCSDChart was impacted by Solv Health’s use of analytics tools.”

Officials say they are looking into contacting individuals whose data may have been affected, and that letters will be sent out on March 20 to those patients with addresses on file.

Anyone who needs to contact UC San Diego Health can reach the call center at 1-800-909-1243 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday.