Check out these cool and unique MagSafe accessories for iPhone

It’s been two years since Apple introduced a way to magnetically attach accessories to the iPhone. Here’s a look at some unique and useful items that take advantage of it.

MagSafe first made its debut on the iPhone 12. iPhone 13 models also have the tech built it. It is a system that uses a hidden circle of magnets on the back of the phone to attach accessories.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, $60

Apple’s latest MagSafe wallet has an upgrade from last year: a limited version of Find My is built in. The feature isn’t as robust as an AirTag but once you set it up and link the wallet on your phone, you can see where it is on a map and get a notification when the wallet is detached. You’ll also see the last location of your wallet. The MagSafe wallet will hold just a few cards.

I love the idea of streamlining my wallet setup with this, but ultimately, I was concerned that if I lose my phone there goes my ID and cards, too.

PopWallet+ for MagSafe, $40

The PopWallet+ is similar to Apple’s offering, but with the added benefit of a PopSocket built in! This wallet also holds several cards and magnetically clings to the back of your phone. I carried my wallet around this way for several weeks and really like this accessory for travel since you can pop out the back for an instant viewing stand for watching videos.

This wallet is a bit bulkier than Apple’s since it has the PopSocket on back, but it offers more usability.

Belkin BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, $140

Cut the cords with Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe! Just one plug and you can power up an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

It also offers the fastest wireless charging speeds available through MagSafe, which is 15 watts. Yes, you can charge your phone faster with a physical plug, but this is way more convenient. I also like how it displays your phone in an easy to read manner, perfect for the bedside or a desk so you can see notifications arrive.

Spigen MagSafe Car Mounts

Spigen makes several MagSafe car mount chargers. There’s one model with a suction cup that attaches to your windshield. Another clips onto your vent. Both make attaching your phone to them easy when you get in the car.

The downside here is that if you use CarPlay by plugging your phone in, this won’t work. You’ll be better off with a similar mount that doesn’t charge your phone wirelessly.

myCharge MAG-LOCK Superhero Chargers, $50-$70

MyCharge makes a lineup of wireless MagSafe chargers that are perfect for keeping your phone charged up on the go.

The chargers come in an assortment of colors and capacities, so you can choose the combination that’s right for you. The smallest charger will add 3000 mAh, the middle 6000 mAh and the top of the line will add 9000 mAh of charging capacity.

That translates into 16, 32 or 48 hours of extra screen on time.

The chargers also make a little sound when they’re connected or disconnected, so you know that it’s seated properly and charging your phone.

One thing to keep in mind if you want to use these MagSafe accessories with a case on your phone. Be sure that your case is MagSafe compatible, too! They typically have a ring on them to let you know.

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast for answers to your tech questions.

Love magnets? Here’s a fun video I made of some amazing magnetic possibilities at CES Asia.