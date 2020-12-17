Can you still buy hot tech gifts for the holidays? Online tools to track them down

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The hottest holiday tech gifts are continuing to fly off the shelves. Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X are two of the top requested gifts this year, and both are extremely difficult to buy.

Several websites might help you out. They check inventory at various retailers throughout the day and can even send you alerts if and when the popular items are back in stock. But you must act fast because once you get an alert doesn’t mean you’ll be able to buy.

Another hot item this year is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for the Nintendo Switch console, and it is available on Amazon.

“You’ll have to build a track. Don’t worry, it’s virtual, but you will use special cardboard cutouts supplied in the car kit. The cardboard has special markings that help the car “recognize” where you place them,” NewsNation tech reporter Rich DeMuro said.

Next, you’ll take a test lap to “teach” the game the course you’ve built. It’s pretty neat, in the car’s wake you’ll see a little paint that traces the course on screen.”

And if you need a last-minute tech gift under $50 bucks, here’s a list of recommendations from top tech reviewers.

Lamarr Wilson, YouTube personality – Google Nest Home Mini, $29

Brett Bristow, Tech with Brett on YouTube – GoVee LED Light Strips, $18

Kevin Nether, Kevin the Tech Ninja on Youtube – GoVee LED Light Strips, $18

Brian Tong, YouTube personality – AirFly, $45

Lance Ulanoff, Live with Kelly and Ryan – Nintendo Game & Watch, $50

Jefferson Graham, USA Today tech columnist – SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go, $35

Andru Edwards, Gear Live – Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Jacklyn Dallas, NothingButTech on YouTube – HooToo USB-C Hub, $23

Leo Laporte, TWiT.TV, Aukey Omnia 100W Charger, $50

Rich Demuro, NewsNation: Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb, $19