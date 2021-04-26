Apple to grow San Diego employees to 5,000 over 5 years

SAN DIEGO — Apple plans to grow its employees in San Diego to more than 5,000 by 2026, the technology company announced Monday.

Apple announced the expansion as part of its plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

The new San Diego positions will be in specialty engineering fields, including software and hardware technologies.

“San Diego is home to a wealth of creative thinkers, dreamers, and doers who are excited to be part of the innovations of tomorrow and we are so proud that Apple is a growing part of this incredibly vibrant city,” said Mayor Todd Gloria in a statement. “Apple is a bedrock of our community and we couldn’t be happier they have chosen to significantly expand and accelerate their growth here. This huge commitment to create 5,000 local jobs is a signal of great things to come and makes me even more confident the brightest days are yet ahead for San Diego.”

“Apple bringing thousands of high-skilled jobs to San Diego County is a tremendous addition to our innovative economy,” said Nathan Fletcher, chair of the County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “Their commitment to invest in our county is further evidence of the region’s emergence as a top destination for the tech sector; it comes after our local biotech and life sciences companies thrived amidst the pandemic. I fully support this Apple initiative and stand ready to assist their San Diego growth.”