SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Amazon.com Inc. plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California, including more than 700 in San Diego, the company announced Tuesday.

The new jobs “include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development. “They’re a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career.”

To accommodate the San Diego expansion, Amazon has signed a lease with Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco for a 123,000-square-foot space at University Town Center. The new office space is expected to open for employees in early 2023.

About 1,000 tech and corporate employees are already working at Amazon’s San Diego Tech Hub at 10300 Campus Point Drive.

Amazon also said more than 1,000 jobs will be created in Santa Monica and more than 800 in Irvine.

According to the online retail giant, a variety of roles are already available, including software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.

