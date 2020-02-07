Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tech
Feds: TikTok poses national security threat
Video
Apple to pay up to $500M for slowing down older iPhones
Tech takes center stage at New York Toy Fair
Video
Tiny electric car looks like a washing machine but costs less than $7K
Facebook cancels annual conference amid coronavirus concerns
More Tech Headlines
‘Gym for your cells’ uses bio-hacks to promote fitness
Video
Trade deal between US, India could have major tech sector impact
Video
TikTok rolls out new parental controls
‘Cuss Collar’ swears every time your dog barks
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production
New tech makes tasks easier for people with vision loss
Video
Politicians can pay influencers to spread campaign messages, Facebook decides
Hands on with Samsung’s new phones
Video
How to make a living on YouTube
Video
‘Smart litter boxes’ and other wacky gadgets from CES 2020
Video