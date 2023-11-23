BIG BEAR MOUNTAIN, Calif. — The time has come for those looking to “shred the gnar” this holiday season. Bear Mountain Resort announced that it will open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Bear Mountain is welcoming pass holders only. From 8 a.m. to a brisk 4 p.m., early access will provide those with season tickets a chance to take on the mountain before the big crowds blow through.

The good news is, there’s still time to snag your annual pass ahead of the exclusive day.

For those who want to shred on occasion with single day admission, opening day for the general public will follow on Sunday, Nov. 26 for both Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.

Prices for adult skiers and snowboarders start at $79. Advance reservations are not required but are highly recommended.

Bear Mountain trails include Upper Park Run, Expressway, Hidden Valley, and Central Park. For Snow Summit, trails include Bear Bottom Beginner Area and Upper Summit Run to Lower Miracle Mile (Widowmaker).

Opening Day weekend at Big Bear Mountain has arrived. (Photo: Big Bear Mountain Resort)

Looking beyond opening weekend, the slopes on Bear Mountain will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until further notice. Prefer Snow Summit? It will be open daily.

May the slope shredding commence!