Another popular Taco Bell item is going vegan.

Beginning on Oct. 12, customers can have a side of vegan nacho cheese dip to accompany an order of nacho fries, which return to menus nationwide on Thursday for the 10th time.

The sauce, which consists of a soy and chickpea base to replace the dairy components found in the traditional sauce, will also have a nationwide release.

Beginning on Oct. 12, customers can have a side of vegan nacho cheese dip to accompany an order of nacho fries, which return to menus nationwide on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce is Taco Bell’s first vegan menu item to have a national release, a news release said.

The national release of the Vegan Nacho Sauce comes after select customers were able to try it when it debuted on the Vegan Crunchwrap in June. Vegan Taco Bell fans responded positively to the sauce, according to company officials.

“This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell’s commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you’re vegan, flexitarian, or want to try something new, there’s a place for you at our table,” Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available in two sizes, regular for $2.19 and a new large size for $2.99, according to a news release.