Police: SWAT called as 10-year-old boy with knife, shotgun hides in shed

Members of a SWAT team outside a Southcrest home where an armed boy was hiding in a shed.

SAN DIEGO — Police officers and a SWAT team surrounded a home in southeast San Diego Thursday where they believed a young boy with a knife and a shotgun was hiding inside a shed.

The standoff started around 10 a.m. at the house on Boston Avenue and 41st Street, just south of National Avenue in the Southcrest area.

“We have a juvenile who barricaded himself in a shed,” Officer Billy Hernandez told FOX 5. “He has a knife and a shotgun.”

The boy was 10 years old, police told City News Service and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Officers blocked the road and staged themselves behind their cars, calling for the boy to come out. Eventually, officials called in the SWAT team, which staged more heavily armed units outside the house.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got the weapons or if he was suspected of a crime.

FOX 5 has a crew in the area to learn more.

