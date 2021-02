SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, discusses former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and the subsequent acquittal.

“It was worth it,” Swalwell said. “Nearly 60% of Americans said the president should never hold office again.”

Swalwell also talks about the ongoing pandemic.

“I want the (pandemic) relief to get out there as soon as possible,” Swalwell said.