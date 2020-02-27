SUV with casket, body inside stolen near church

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A black Lincoln Navigator with a casket and body inside was stolen near a church in an unincorporated area between Arcadia and Pasadena Wednesday evening.

The sport utility vehicle was reported stolen about 8:05 p.m. from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were actively searching for the SUV, which was driven from the scene in an unknown direction, Navarro-Suarez said.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

