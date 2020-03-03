SUV flies off freeway, gets hit by big rig in deadly crash

Investigators work around the mangled wreck left behind when an SUV veered off and then back onto the freeway in Escondido, where it was hit by a big rig.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was killed and another injured when their SUV veered off the freeway, up an embankment, then back onto freeway lanes, where it was struck by a big rig.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of Escondido, near the Rancho Bernardo Road exit, around 12:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the SUV went up the embankment near the exit, then back down onto the slow lane where it was hit by a semi truck, which significantly damaged the SUV, the CHP said.

One person was taken to a hospital and another was confirmed dead.

A traffic break was set up at Camino Del Norte and the Nos. 2 through 5 lanes of the freeway were closed at the crash scene, the CHP said.

The names of the victims were not disclosed. No arrest was immediately reported and the cause of the crash was under investigation.