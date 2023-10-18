CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado police detained one person Wednesday after a “suspicious device” was found.

Police were investigating a domestic violence incident at a home in the 300 block of H Avenue when they were led to believe there was a suspicious package there, Capt. Dustin Kulling said to FOX 5.

Police evacuated the surrounding homes while a bomb squad was called to inspect the device.

Officers have detained a subject for questioning, Kulling said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.