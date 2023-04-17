Customs and Border patrol logo on the side of the white patrol car

SAN DIEGO — A suspected human smuggling incident was stopped Sunday near Sunset Cliffs, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard crews spotted a recreational-style vessel traveling north in the water near Sunset Cliffs, said CBP spokesperson Eric Lavergne.

The vessel made landfall near Garbage Beach, which is located near Ladera Street in Point Loma.

After making landfall, Border Patrol agents responded to the area and apprehended 10 people who were on the boat, seven men and three women, Lavergne said.

According to CBP, all 10 individuals were Mexican nationals. They were taken to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station to be processed.

The vessel was seized by CBP’s Air and Marine Operations.

No further information regarding the incident was immediately available.