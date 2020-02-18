Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase

SAN DIEGO — A driver believed to be under the influence led officers on a pursuit before being taken into custody.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when police spotted a car driving erratically in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers recognized the woman as a known user of methamphetamines, SDPD said.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver failed to stop and continued from the La Jolla Village area to the Glider Port.

Officers used a spike strip to stop the car. Police arrested the woman. No one was injured.