Suspected drunk driver crashes near beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman suspected of drunk driving crashed her car after a pursuit with police Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
It happened around 12:05 a.m. at Oceanside Boulevard and Pacific Street near the beach in Oceanside.
“We got a call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver who had already hit the meridian,” Eric Nicholas with the CHP said.
Officers tried to pull the woman over, but she led them on a short pursuit. She then collided with a tree.
She was taken to a hospital, along with her passenger, with minor injuries.
Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
33.181542-117.372723