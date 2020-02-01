Suspected drunk driver crashes near beach

Officers attempted to pull over the woman, but she lead them on a short pursuit. She then collided with a tree.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman suspected of drunk driving crashed her car after a pursuit with police Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. at Oceanside Boulevard and Pacific Street near the beach in Oceanside.

“We got a call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver who had already hit the meridian,” Eric Nicholas with the CHP said.

Officers tried to pull the woman over, but she led them on a short pursuit. She then collided with a tree.

She was taken to a hospital, along with her passenger, with minor injuries.

Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

