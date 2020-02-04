Suspected thief arrested after string of car break-ins in South Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man in a grey hoodie triggered not one, but three different surveillance cameras at homes in the Chula Vista area.

Each video shows him with a cell phone in one hand, a baseball bat in the other as he combs through neighborhoods, looking into cars with his flashlight.

“It’s very scary,” Mitch Gurhle said. “He was across the street. There were two white cars that were parked. He tried opening them unsuccessfully. Then he went across the street.”

The videos were posted online using Ring's Neighbors app. The application lets you share your Ring videos and places them on a map for others to see the location.

“Oh yeah, we were definitely talking about it,” Gurhle said about his neighbors discussing the videos.

And police caught wind of it, too. Officers arrested 18-year-old Devon Pele for multiple felonies. They say the teen was out on parole at the time of the thefts.

His undoing may have been the red Volkswagen bug that was trailing behind him in at least two of the videos. Neighbors took pictures of the license plates and sent them to police.

