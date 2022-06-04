The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the man suspected of stabbing multiple people inside Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon.

Police say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani stabbed two nurses and a doctor inside the hospital, which is located at 16237 Ventura Blvd.

Amirsoleymani was arrested Friday evening after barricading himself inside a room in the hospital.

The incident led to much of the hospital being evacuated and cleared while a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers attempted to get Amirsoleymani to surrender.

He was eventually taken into custody and police at the time said he had injuries that appeared to be “self-inflicted.”

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department identified Amirsoleymani as the alleged assailant and said he was booked into jail to face three possible charges for attempted murder. He is currently being held on $3 million bail, LAPD officials said.

A police spokesperson Friday said Amirsoleymani had gone to the hospital to seek treatment for injuries suffered in a car crash, although police were unable to find any evidence that a crash had actually occurred.

Two of the people injured in the stabbing have been released from the hospital, police said, while the third remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.