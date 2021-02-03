Suspect description released in $2M Vista arson

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista.

The arson fire started in an alley behind La Mexicana Market in the 400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 17 and quickly spread to nearby businesses, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The blaze forced evacuations of several apartments above the grocery store but caused no reported injuries.

The man who set the fire was described as a heavyset Latino in his 20s to mid-30s with short, dark hair, but investigators have not identified him.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives track down the arsonist was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.