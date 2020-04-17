Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Oceanside teacher

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an Oceanside physical education teacher, authorities announced Friday.

Jennifer Ramos, 22, was arrested at her home Thursday. Although witnesses initially described the suspect as a male, Ramos’ appearance resembles that of the suspect description provided by witnesses.

Chad Danielson, 45, was stabbed in the 500 block of Garfield Street on April 10, after going for a walk with his dog. He was taken to Palomar Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Oceanside Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Julie Vitale, described Danielson as an “incredible teacher at Jefferson Middle School, who worked hard to develop meaningful relationships with his students.”

Ramos is the sole suspect involved in the murder and was unknown to Danielson.