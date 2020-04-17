Suspect arrested in case of teen found near death on Golden Hill street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Friday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection with the discovery of a teen who was found gravely injured in Golden Hill.

The 16-year-old victim was found in the 3000 block of C Street in Golden Hill about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, bleeding from the head, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the teen, whose name has not been released, to a hospital for treatment of severe blunt-force trauma. The boy was clinging to life Friday afternoon but has been declared brain dead and is not expected to survive, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

What led to the apparent assault is unknown, though investigators believe the victim had been riding in a large black SUV in the area just prior to being found unresponsive in the street.

Police did not disclose when the teen in custody was arrested or reveal any suspected motive. The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

“This investigation is ongoing to determine if any other individuals bear criminal culpability in regards to this incident,” the lieutenant said.