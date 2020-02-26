Supervisors OK funding for homeless programs

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved more assistance to help those seeking shelter in unincorporated regions of San Diego County, including an expanded hotel/motel voucher program.

Along with vouchers for an additional 125 people, the board approved adding more members to the sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team; and identifying properties in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley for temporary housing.

Omar Passons, county Integrated Services director, said staffers will return in 60 days with a plan on securing and paying for those properties.

According to 2019 count, there were at least 224 people identified as homeless living in the unincorporated area.

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Dianne Jacob sponsored the housing proposals, with Jacob describing them "as a comprehensive approach, which will become a model for other jurisdictions."

Jacob added that community support is very important to making the program work.

"We've already seen some results," she said. "It's not just an investment in our communities, but a regional issue."

According to the county, expanding vouchers and coordinated will have no additional costs for this fiscal year, but is estimated to cost $7.7 million for fiscal year 2020-21.

Eight additional HART team members will cost a total of $1.7 million, with an additional $875,000 for required vehicles and equipment.