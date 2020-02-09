A storm is sweeping through San Diego bringing rain and snow, and 24 Camp Pendleton Marines discharged for human smuggling accusations. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.
FOX 5 Digital Anchor, Danielle Radin, shows you the top news stories of the day. The Weekend Update is San Diego's only interactive news show where viewers can ask questions and comment in real-time.
Sunday’s Top Stories
A storm is sweeping through San Diego bringing rain and snow, and 24 Camp Pendleton Marines discharged for human smuggling accusations. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.