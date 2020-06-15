Stuffed animal on Point Loma roof sparks neighborhood controversy

SAN DIEGO — A stuffed monkey on a Point Loma rooftop is getting a lot of attention after neighbors started to complain that it looked racially insensitive.

The man who put the stuffed animal on his roof told FOX 5 that he did it to amuse his neighbors during the coronavirus crisis.

“To make kids smile, you know, during quarantine, and somebody is offended by it, thinking it was placed there since the events in Minnesota, which it wasn’t,” said resident Dave Easton.

Some of Easton’s neighbors told FOX 5 that the monkey makes them uncomfortable.

“A giant stuffed monkey with its fist in the air” said Tracy Beal,a neighbor who is concerned the monkey looks racist.

Beal said when she saw the stuffed animal, she was shaken and angered. “If you have something that could be misconstrued, or if anybody sees it as potentially racist and calls me out on it, I would rectify that,” Beal told FOX 5.

Easton said he doesn’t see it as racist and is not going to take it down.

“It’s an ape with its hand up holding an American flag. That’s how I was challenged on Flag Day,” he said. “That there’s an American flag in anyway depicted — I just don’t really understand the audacity of people who think they can challenge that.”