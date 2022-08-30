SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas.

The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were Philadelphia (6.43), Memphis (6.05) and New York City (6.00).

Los Angeles was the only other Golden State city in the top 10, with a score of 5.35.

“The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces,” Preply stated.

Conversely, San Diego received a score of 4.71, making it the second least rude city in the country (the honor of least rude went to Austin, Texas).

“More polite cities seem to be concentrated in the southern, midwestern, and western parts of the United States, with a noticeable lack of Northeastern cities,” Preply continued.

The survey was conducted June 15-20.

“To calculate the rudest and least rude cities, survey respondents were asked to rate the rudeness of the average resident of their city on a scale of one to ten, where one is extremely polite and ten is extremely rude,” Preply concluded. “We used this data to calculate the average ‘rudeness score’ in each city. Cities that scored above average were ranked as the most polite, and cities that scored below average were ranked as the rudest.”