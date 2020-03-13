Student stuck in Spain, trying to get home to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diegan who was studying in Spain is trying to get back home after his program ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Lopez is a San Diego native attending Merrimack College in Massachusetts. Since January, he has been studying abroad in northern Spain.

He expected to stay in Spain two more months, but after President Donald Trump suspended air travel from Europe, Lopez got an email Thursday morning explaining his study-abroad program had been canceled and he has two weeks to get back to the U.S.

“It’s very stressful being abroad in a country I’m not completely fluent. Just trying to get back home safely and trying not to spend a lot of money as these last-minute flights from Europe to the U.S. are very costly," said Lopez.

Aaron Lopez, Kevin's father, is trying to make travel arrangements for his son. He says ticket prices have shot up - but that’s not his only concern.

“Really, finding something so he won’t get to another city and not be able to get out as well," said the father.

Kevin told FOX 5 he's not too worried about coronavirus and feels just fine.

“I’m completely healthy. I don’t have any symptoms that I’m aware of," said Kevin.