Man wounded in East County police shooting

Officers investigating a stolen car were involved in a shooting on this street in El Cajon Wednesday morning.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting involving police officers in East County Wednesday morning.

ECPD Investigating Officer Involved Shooting 500 block S Johnson while contacting male suspect in stolen car. The man was transported to hospital & is currently in stable condition. ECPD is asking public to avoid area during the investigation. More info as it becomes available — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) February 12, 2020

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Johnson Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard, El Cajon Police Department said. Officers were confronting a man in a car that had been reported stolen when the gunfire broke out, but more specific details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the incident, though police did not clarify how he was wounded. ECPD asked the public to avoid the area.

#BreakingNews Officer involved shooting in El Cajon. S. Johnson street is closed down from El Cajon Blvd to Chamberlain. @fox5sandiego @NomuraReports will have more details as more information comes out. pic.twitter.com/4SecuvTWtl — Zak Bartleet (@PhotogZak) February 12, 2020

