Man wounded in East County police shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting involving police officers in East County Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Johnson Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard, El Cajon Police Department said. Officers were confronting a man in a car that had been reported stolen when the gunfire broke out, but more specific details about the shooting were not immediately released.
The man was rushed to the hospital after the incident, though police did not clarify how he was wounded. ECPD asked the public to avoid the area.
