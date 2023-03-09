NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A status conference hearing for “Rust” actor-producer Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be held Thursday. The hearing is slated for 2:30 p.m. MST and will be live-streamed on this page.

In February, prosecutors downgraded certain charges against the two, removing a firearm enhancement penalty from Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter charges. The enhancement charge would have added an additional five-year minimum sentence on top of everything else.

Baldwin and Guiterrez-Reed will now only face an involuntary manslaughter charge without a firearm enhancement penalty. If convicted, the fourth-degree felony charge is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. The actor was rehearsing a scene in front of a camera when a gun he was handling fired, hitting Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza. Hutchins died shortly after the shooting while Souza survived his injuries.

Baldwin told investigators the gun misfired as he handled the weapon. However, an FBI forensic investigation concluded the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

Prosecutors are arguing Baldwin was criminally negligent on the day of the shooting. In a court filing, prosecutors allege “evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin.”