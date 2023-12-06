(KRON) — California State Sen. Josh Becker will not be running for retiring Rep. Anna Eshoo’s seat, a spokesperson for his office has confirmed with KRON4. Becker, who represents the state’s 13th senate district, will instead seek re-election to his current office.

Becker had been considered among the likely candidates to run for Eshoo’s seat, so his announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Earlier this week, Silicon Valley Assemblymember Evan Low threw his hat into the ring to succeed longtime Rep. Eshoo (D-Calif.), who was first elected to the seat more than 30 years ago. Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has filed paperwork to run, but has not officially declared his candidacy.